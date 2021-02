Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is playing some of her favorite show tunes from musicals inspired by the works of Charles Dickens and Roald Dahl. Hear from A Christmas Carol, Matilda, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and more. Plus, the host recaps the top songs played last month. Be sure to listen to the new episode below!