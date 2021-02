Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is playing cupid for Valentine's Day. In this new episode, audiences can hear a whole hour of romantic show tunes with the word 'love' in the title. Plus, Paige remembers the late Christopher Plummer by playing songs from The Sound of Music. Be sure to listen below!