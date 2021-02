Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is highlighting Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical and playing all of the released songs, including "I Know I Have A Heart." Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!