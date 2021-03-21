Celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is highlighting the works of composers Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who are both celebrating their birthdays on March 22. Hear songs from your favorite scores like The Phantom of the Opera, Company, Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, Sunset Boulevard and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!