Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the acclaimed Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman musical Follies. Hear her favorite songs from the show as well as other fun tunes from the stage and screen. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!