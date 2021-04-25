Sponsored
Learn About Upcoming Movie Musicals & Stage Shows on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is dreaming ahead and talking about the upcoming movies, stage productions and adaptations like West Side Story, In the Heights, Tick, Tick... Boom! and more. Plus, she'll play a new Bollywood show tune you'll be sure to love. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

