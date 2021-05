Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating the shows returning to the London stage this summer by playing their biggest hits. She also offers information about return dates, casting, venues and more. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below to hear from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Six, Cinderella and more!