Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is focusing on the plays and musicals opening back up in the West End. Hear fan-favorite tunes from the shows that are back on stage and learn more about what to expect when going to the theater. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!