Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating Tony winner Idina Menzel's 50th Birthday! Tune in to hear songs from Menzel's beloved shows like Wicked, If/Then, Aida, Rent, Frozen and more. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!