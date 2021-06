Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige offers a healthy dose of Broadway by playing some of her favorite show tunes from classic and modern musicals. Plus, she's introducing her new segment "Popcorn Point," where audience members share their first date stories! Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!