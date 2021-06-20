 Skip to main content
Head to the Ball & Listen to Tunes from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 20, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is making sure all her listeners are ready for the ball by playing the released tunes from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical. Plus, get a rundown of what to expect from BBC Radio 2's special Summer of 96 season of programs. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

