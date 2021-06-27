 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Get Ready For the West End's Reopening on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 27, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, hear everything you need to know about the West End's upcoming plans. Learn about the casts coming back to the stage, listen to show tunes from the musicals returning to the spotlight, and even hear about upcoming movie musical adaptations. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, Starring Norm Lewis & Michael Urie, Heads to Broadway This Fall
  3. Alex Wyse & Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet to Premiere Off-Broadway
Back to Top