Get Ready For the West End's Reopening on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, hear everything you need to know about the West End's upcoming plans. Learn about the casts coming back to the stage, listen to show tunes from the musicals returning to the spotlight, and even hear about upcoming movie musical adaptations. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!