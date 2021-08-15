Go Down by the Sea on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

 Skip to main content
Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 15, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige offers audiences a trip to the beach by playing tunes from stage shows that take place on, in or by the sea. Hear from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Mamma Mia!, The Little Mermaid and more. Plus, take a visit to Schmigadoon and listen to songs from the new TV musical series. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

