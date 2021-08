Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is letting her listeners have their own Disney singalong by playing fan-favorite tunes from Disney movie and Broadway productions alike! Tune in to hear from Frozen, Mary Poppins and more and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!