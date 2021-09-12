Hear All About Movie Musicals Cinderella & Everybody's Talking About Jamie on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, learn all about Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello and Tony winners Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden, and the new film adaptation of the Olivier-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Plus, hear songs from Matilda, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lion King, Rent and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!