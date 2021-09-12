 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hear All About Movie Musicals Cinderella & Everybody's Talking About Jamie on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 12, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, learn all about Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello and Tony winners Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden, and the new film adaptation of the Olivier-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About JamiePlus, hear songs from Matilda, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lion King, Rent and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Complete Cast Set for Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  3. Watch Cinderella's Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke
Back to Top