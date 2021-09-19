 Skip to main content
A Hilarious Onstage Mishap Story & More on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 19, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is telling her listeners about an onstage mishap that will leave you laughing and being glad it wasn't you! As always, the two-hour episode features some of most popular show tunes from hit musicals and movies like Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Grease, Singin' in the Rain and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!

