Phone Rings! Get Ready for the Broadway Revival of Company on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 14, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing catchy tunes from fan-favorite Broadway shows like Six, Wicked, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Frozen and more! Plus, Paige gets ready for the Broadway arrival of the Marianne Elliott-helmed production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company by playing songs from various past productions. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

