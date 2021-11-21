 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate Moulin Rouge! The Musical's West End Premiere on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 21, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating the arrival of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End. As reported, the Tony-winning musical began performances at London's Piccadilly Theatre on November 12. As previously announced, Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo lead the production as star-crossed lovers Satine and Christian. Listen to songs from the original Broadway cast recording in honor of the spectacular, spectacular production in the newest episode by clicking the link below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Check Out Spectacular New Production Photos from Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  3. Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival
Back to Top