Celebrate Moulin Rouge! The Musical's West End Premiere on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating the arrival of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End. As reported, the Tony-winning musical began performances at London's Piccadilly Theatre on November 12. As previously announced, Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo lead the production as star-crossed lovers Satine and Christian. Listen to songs from the original Broadway cast recording in honor of the spectacular, spectacular production in the newest episode by clicking the link below!