Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is paying tribute to the Stephen Sondheim, the musical theater titan who died on November 26, by playing some of his most beloved songs. From Into the Woods and West Side Story to Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, the two-hour episode is a musical tribute to the beloved composer. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!