Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is celebrating Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's birthday. From In the Heights and Hamilton to Moana and Encanto, this episode will have something for every Miranda fan. Plus, Paige shares songs from Tony winner Michael Crawford, who also celebrates a birthday this weekend. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!