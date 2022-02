Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige celebrates theater swings and understudys who are always ready to jump into their show at a moment's notice. In addition to examining what it means to be a swing, Paige plays some of the biggest show tunes. Listen to the newest episode by clicking the link below.