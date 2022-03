Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is taking her listeners on a quest across the galaxy by playing show tunes that mention the sun, the moon and the stars. Hear songs from La La Land, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman, Aida, Billy, Me And My Girl, and more. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!