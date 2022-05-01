Listen to Lerner and Loewe Tunes on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. Paige gearing up for the next month of spring by playing tunes that have all to do with May, including the Lerner and Loewe classic "The Lusty Month of May" from Camelot. Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot will return to Broadway this fall at Lincoln Center Theater, featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!