Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. Paige is celebrating International Nurses Day by playing songs from musicals and movies that pay tribute to the essential workers. As always, the two-hour episode features fan-favorite songs and news about upcoming stage productions. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!