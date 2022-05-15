Guess the Word on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is showcasing show tunes that feature made-up words. From The Lion King's Hakuna Matata to hearing Ozified slang in Wicked, this episode will have you singing along no time. Plus, Paige plays tunes from some of the recently Tony-nominated musicals. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!