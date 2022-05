Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is celebrating the Tony-nominated Six by playing tunes from its recently-released Six: Live on Opening Night. Plus, hear about the Olivier-winning production of Life of Pi. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!