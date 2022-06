Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is celebrating the 75th Tony Awards, taking place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12. Learn all about the Tony-nominated productions and performers while listening to tunes from the shows. Want to get all the info for tonight's awards? Click here for the best guide. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!