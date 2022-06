Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving theater fans an update on all the lastest stage news. Plus, hear showtunes from your favorite shows like Godspell, Motown, Billy Elliot, Into the Woods and Dear Evan Hansen. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!