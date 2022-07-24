 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get Wild About Elvis on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 24, 2022
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is all about Elvis Presley. In honor of Baz Luhrmann's recently released Elvis film, which stars Broadway alum Austin Butler as the hip-thrusting King of Rock 'n' Roll, Paige is playing some of his biggest hits and talking about which films Presley almost starred in. Presley's songbook was featured on Broadway in 2005's All Shook Up, which was inspired by his music. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below! 

View Comments

Star Files

Austin Butler

Articles Trending Now

  1. Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo to Join Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway; New Cast Announced
  2. H.E.R. to Star as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
  3. Acclaimed Into the Woods Revival to Release Cast Recording
Back to Top