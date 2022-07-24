Get Wild About Elvis on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is all about Elvis Presley. In honor of Baz Luhrmann's recently released Elvis film, which stars Broadway alum Austin Butler as the hip-thrusting King of Rock 'n' Roll, Paige is playing some of his biggest hits and talking about which films Presley almost starred in. Presley's songbook was featured on Broadway in 2005's All Shook Up, which was inspired by his music. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!