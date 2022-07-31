 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Celebrate 75 Years of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 31, 2022
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week Paige is toasting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary. One of the world's largest arts festivals, it has been the birthing place of many renowned productions, including Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, Hannah Gadsby's Nanette and Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony-winning Six: The MusicalLearn about the history of the festival and hear songs from productions that bowed there. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rush to See Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Lena Hall & Andrew Call Join Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors
  3. Sara Bareilles Is Having a 'Spiritual Experience' Starring in Broadway's Into the Woods
Back to Top