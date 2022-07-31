Celebrate 75 Years of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week Paige is toasting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary. One of the world's largest arts festivals, it has been the birthing place of many renowned productions, including Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, Hannah Gadsby's Nanette and Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony-winning Six: The Musical. Learn about the history of the festival and hear songs from productions that bowed there. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!