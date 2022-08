Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is offering news about what's going on the first week of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's 75th anniversary. Hear about the latest buzz, which shows Paige chooses as her top picks and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!