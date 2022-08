Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving listeners a history quiz by playing songs from historical musicals that have graced the Broadway and West End stages. From Hamilton and Six to 1776 and Evita and more, this episode is sure to expand your knowledge of the past. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!