Get Into the Can-Can Spirit with Moulin Rouge! The Musical on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is taking her listeners inside the spectacular can-can world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical by discussing her recent visit to the production that is currently playing at London's Piccadilly Theatre. Hear tunes from the Tony-winning musical and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!