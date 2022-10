Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is honoring the late Angela Lansbury, who died on October 11 at the age of 96. Listen to tales of Lansbury's legendary career and hear tunes from her iconic turns in Mame, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Beauty and the Beast, Dear World and more. Catch the full special episode by clicking the link below!