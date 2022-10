Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is telling stories about funny onstage mishaps sent into her by listeners. Plus, learn about West End leading ladies on this week's installment of Diva Double. As always, listen to your favorite show tunes for a perfect Sunday. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!