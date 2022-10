Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is highlighting all of the show tunes that mention an animal or a plant in this flora and fauna edition. Listen to songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Honk, Mary Poppins, The Fantasticks, Gypsy and more. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!