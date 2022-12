Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving her listener's a sneak peek at the new London production of Disney's Newsies by playing "Watch What Happens" sung by the cast. Newsies is currently having its U.K. premiere at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!