Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is letting the listeners choose the music. Get ready for songs from The Greatest Showman, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Love Never Dies, Bonnie And Clyde, The Lion King and many more. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!