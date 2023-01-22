Listen to the Cabaret Cast Recording, Starring Eddie Redmayne & Jessie Buckley, on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week Paige is taking listeners on a trip to the Kit Kat Club by playing songs from the just-released cast recording of London's Cabaret, starring Olivier winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The album came out on January 20, and London audiences can still experience the production at the West End's Playhouse Theatre. As always, Paige plays a bevy of fan-favorite show tunes and offers updates on the latest stage news. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!