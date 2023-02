Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week Paige tells listeners all about Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage at London's Dominion Theatre. The production stars Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle and Kira Malou as Frances "Baby" Houseman. As always, Paige also plays a bevy of fan-favorite show tunes. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!