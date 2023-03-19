 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Elaine Paige on Sunday: Reviewing The Great British Bake Off Musical!

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2023
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. Elaine's got show tunes for spring, for Mother's Day and even for National Poultry Day! There's also a story of something going wrong in a theater in her Onstage Mishap, plus two songs by a leading lady who hails from the Isle of Wight in Diva Double. And, if that's not enough, Elaine will be talking about The Great British Bake Off Musical, having attended opening night. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Production of Room is Postponed Indefinitely
  2. Merrily We Roll Along Announces Broadway Theater, Start Date and Further Casting
  3. The Spring Season Has Sprung on Broadway!
Back to Top