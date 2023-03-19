Elaine Paige on Sunday: Reviewing The Great British Bake Off Musical!

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. Elaine's got show tunes for spring, for Mother's Day and even for National Poultry Day! There's also a story of something going wrong in a theater in her Onstage Mishap, plus two songs by a leading lady who hails from the Isle of Wight in Diva Double. And, if that's not enough, Elaine will be talking about The Great British Bake Off Musical, having attended opening night. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!