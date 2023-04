Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige presents show tunes and movie songs, all chosen by you. There will be songs from hit musicals including Finding Neverland, Little Shop of Horrors, Starlight Express and Waitress. There will be songs from hit musicals including Les Misérables, Me and My Girl, Sweeney Todd, Wicked and Guys and Dolls. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!