Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige celebrates some of the great British traditions that the UK is known for, in honor of the King's coronation! She'll be playing a whole host of showtunes and movie songs around the topics of gardening, queuing, talking about the weather, watching TV and apologizing! Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!