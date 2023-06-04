 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Elaine Paige Returns With Songs, News and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 4, 2023
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is back from her spring break with stacks of show tunes and movie songs, a glut of theatre news and the return of the Onstage Mishaps! There will be songs from Phantom, Waitress, Six and Joseph, amongst many others. There will be songs from hit musicals including Les Misérables, Me and My Girl, Sweeney Todd, Wicked and Guys and Dolls. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

Articles Trending Now

  1. Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. A Beautiful Noise Wins Big at 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Popstar JoJo Reveals What She Had to Change to 'Survive' on Broadway
Back to Top