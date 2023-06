Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige got a ton of show tunes, an Onstage Mishap, a double bill for Father’s Day, a mini-celebration of Evita and a look back at what won at last Sunday night’s Tony Awards. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!