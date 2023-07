Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is championing some of the new musicals that are on their way in the UK this year and next. Plus she'll be paying tribute to the Broadway lyricist Sheldon Harnick who recently passed away. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!