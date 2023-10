Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige has show tunes, movie songs, the latest stage and screen news, and an Onstage Mishap that takes a bit of a turn. Plus, she'll be reviewing Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and taking a look at some of the new productions that children might enjoy this autumn! Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!