Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige has show tunes, the latest stage and screen news, and a selection of Disney songs from The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog and Wish. Plus, for one programme only, she's got a Show Must Go On Story! Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!