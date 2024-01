Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige has show tunes, movie songs and uplifting news from the stage and screen. Expect to hear bobby dazzlers from Six, Shucked, Evita, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and many more. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!