Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige pays tribute to Broadway icon Chita Rivera, who the theater community recently lost at the age of 91. She also plays a selection of show tunes to welcome the musicals Hadestown and Standing at the Sky's Edge to the West End. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!